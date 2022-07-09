BA-LLB, LLM degrees conferred on 125 students in MNLU’s convocation ceremony; LLD on 3 prominent jurists

Aurangabad, July 9:

The degrees were awarded to 125 BA- LLB, LLM students and Doctor of Laws (LLD) degrees three on former judges in the first-ever convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University held at Rukhmini Hall of MGM Campus on Saturday morning.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest. Chancellor of the university and judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice A M Khanwilkar presided over the ceremony, member of general council assembly of the university and judge of SC Justice Hrishikesh Roy and chief justice of Bombay High Court and pro-chancellor Justice Dipankar Datta also graced the event.

The degrees were conferred on 58 students of B A-LLB (Hon) and 67 LLM students. The merit holders of both the courses were also presented with gold and silver medals by the dignitaries.

MNLU vice-chancellor Dr K V S Sarma, registrar Dr Ashok Wadje, judges, lawyers and students were present for the programme.

LLD conferred on 3 former judges

The Doctor of Laws (LL D)-Honoris Causa was conferred on three eminent jurists for the service rendered by them to public life, social and gender cause and the justice delivery system. Their names are, former judge of SC Justice Sujata Manohar, chairperson of Press Council of India and former judge of SC Justice Ranjana Desai and former chief justice of High Court of Kerala Justice Arvind Sawant.