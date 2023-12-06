BabyCloud app wins 'Best Android App' award

Incubated by Magic: App downloaded 2.5 crore times

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BabyCloud, an app designed to help parents manage and enrich their baby's early years after birth, has won India's prestigious 'Best Android App 2023' award in the category of 'Daily Essentials'. The app was developed by Advaita Educare, a startup incubated at Magic Institute in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

BabyCloud provides a platform for parents to monitor their child's development, track immunization schedules, and receive personalized activities appropriate for each child's growth stage. The app also connects parents with experts for advice and support.

BabyCloud was launched in July 2022 by Anand Mishra, Abha Kabra, Sankalp Pahade and Chandan Maurya through Advaita Educare. The BabyCloud app was launched with a focus on enhancing the quality of education by aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy 2020. The app has already been downloaded by over two and a half lakh people. The app has also been used to guide two and a half crore people in their parenting journey. Magic director Ashish Garde has congratulated the app developers for their achievement.