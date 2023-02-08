Babysitter steals valuables worth Rs 52K

Aurangabad

A babysitter taking care of a child stole cash and jewellery, all worth Rs 52,000 from the house. The incident occurred at Ojisa Nivas near Potdar High School between January 15 and February 4.

According to the complainant Akshay Bipin Agrawal, a babysitter used to come to his house to take care of his daughter. However, she stole valuables from the house. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.