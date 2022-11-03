Backward Class Commission did not follow protocol: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole claimed that the members of the State Backward Class Commission (SBCC) did not follow the protocol of the review meeting.

It may be noted that the SBCC visited Bamu on October 31 to take a review of SC, ST, OBC and VJNT reservation implementation, vacant seats in the reserved category and students problem solving related to the reservation in the universities, with the permission of the legislature.

Talking to newsmen on Thursday, VC Dr Yeole said that the university is committed to the interest of backward class members. Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle were present at the briefing. The VC said that he was out of the station as per the planned programme when the SBCC visited the campus on October 31.

“The university administration had done all the preparations for and kept all the required documents ready for the members’ meeting. The members made an issue of VC’s absence and gave wrong information to the mass media. I, myself was a member of the commission and fully aware of its function. The administration will send a full report of the incident to Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and former chairman of the commission Anand Nirgude,” he added.