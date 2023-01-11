Bag containing Rs 22K returned to owner

Aurangabad

A man from Latur forgot his bag containing Rs 22,000 and important documents in an autorickshaw. The police traced the rickshaw and helped the passenger get his belongings back.

Police said Syed Mehraj Ahmed from Latur came to the city on January 11. While traveling in a rickshaw he forgot his bag in it. When realized this, he immediately lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station. Senior PI Ashok Giri showed urgency and directed the officers to trace the rickshaw. Based on the CCTV footage, the police searched the rickshaw. When the police contacted the rickshaw driver Manzoor Ahmed Khan (Gulli No. 2, Katkat Gate) who gave the bag to the police. PI Giri on Wednesday returned the bag to Syed Mehraj.