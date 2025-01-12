Bag lost in auto recovered by Police

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman’s bag, left behind in an auto-rickshaw, was recovered by the police with the help of the Command Control Center and the Crime Branch. The bag contained a 6-gram gold mangalsutra, silver jewellery and sarees, as informed by Senior PI Sandeep Gurme of the Crime Branch.

Tarabai Chavan(Bhusawal), alighted at the Central Bus Stand around 4 pm on Saturday. From there, she took an auto-rickshaw to Dargah Chowk to visit relatives. However, she left her bag containing jewelry and clothes in the rickshaw. Chavan promptly reported the matter to the Command Control Center(CCC) at the CP office. Using CCTV footage, the team traced the rickshaw’s registration number. Crime Branch official Yogesh Navsare identified the owner, who confirmed the vehicle had been rented to Shaikh Salim, a driver from Padegaon. Initially, Salim denied knowledge of the bag but later confessed under police questioning and returned it. The bag, containing a gold mangalsutra, silver jewellery, and clothes, was handed back to Chavan, who thanked the police team. Senior PI Sandeep Gurme led the operation with support from PSI Satish Jadhav, Yogesh Navsare, Sanjay Gawande, Vilas Kotkar, and other officers.

This timely intervention showcases the effectiveness of the city’s police force in handling such cases with efficiency and dedication.

-------------------(BOX)-------------------

Photo Caption:

Police recovered and returned a bag left behind in an auto-rickshaw by a woman from Bhusawal.