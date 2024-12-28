Bag with 2.1 tola gold stolen from Travel Bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A business family lost a bag containing gold jewellery and clothes during a bus journey, with the theft coming to light on Friday morning at Karodi Toll Plaza.

Priya Nair (28), a sweets entrepreneur from Ahmedabad, was travelling with her family in Veer Travels (MP-45-ZE-1007) to attend her cousin's wedding in the city. The travel staff, Mahepal Bargi, had placed their bags in the rear compartment. The bus stopped at Shirdi and Nashik to pick up and drop passengers. At 9 am, when the bus halted at Karodi Toll Plaza, Priya asked the staff to retrieve her bag for a blanket. However, her bag, containing clothes and 2.1 tolas of gold jewellery, was missing. Daulatabad Police have registered a case and PSI Krishna Ghayal is investigating the matter.