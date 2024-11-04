Baha’I community celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Baha'i community of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated the twin birth anniversaries of the Bab and Baha’u’llah the prophet of the Baha'i faith. Over 500 Kgs of fruits were distributed in various parts of the city hospitals to the poor, needy and sick patients. Baha’is celebrate all the prescribed festivals by helping the needy and the destitute, according to a Press release issued by M. Mehrin,

chairman of Baha'i community of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Baha'i faith believes in the oneness of mankind and strives to make humanity as one family. In the words of the founder of the Baha'i Faith, 'The world is but one country and mankind its citizens.'