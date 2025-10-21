‘Bai Manoos’ Diwali issue launched at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The first Diwali special issue of ‘Bai Manoos’, the baimanoos web portal of MGM University’s College of Communication, Culture and Media, was launched at Chintangah in the presence of Sunita Borde, author of 'Findri.'

University’s Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, senior journalists Jaydev Dole and Praveen Bardapurkar, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, journalist Prashant Pawar and others were present.

The issue of ‘Bai Manoos’ is completely enriched with tribal traditions, poetry and ground reports. A replica of a tribal pada was created at Chintangah. The launch ceremony began with the issue being kept in a hut in this pada and this moment became a memorable one for everyone.