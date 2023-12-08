Bail denied to four accused in murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ramchandra Narayan Hiwale died during treatment after he was beaten up with a knife and an iron rod for the trivial reason of overtaking. The regular bail application of the accused Manoj Nanasaheb Bhalekar, Mukund Nanasaheb Bhalekar, Rameshwar Tukaram Gaware and Vikas Digambar Ghodke (all of Nipani, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was rejected by district and sessions judge NS Momin.

The court had sent the above four accused to judicial custody after police custody. After that, the accused submitted an application for regular bail. Additional public prosecutor Satish Mundwadkar acted on behalf of the government. Ratnakar Keshavrao Hiwale (Deolai) had filed a complaint in this regard on July 5.