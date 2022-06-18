Bajaj Hospital performs rare kidney surgery

Aurangabad, June 18:

A rare kidney transplant operation was conducted on a 47 years old man from Majalgaon recently. It was unable to find an eligible donor in his family. He also suffered significant financial losses due to the health condition and repeated dialysis sessions.

The team of doctors led by Dr Sameer Mahajan, Kidney transplant physician gave him proper guidance and asked him to do a kidney transplant.

The patient's mother-in-law was ready for kidney donation and was found to be eligible donor after necessary tests but the major challenge before the doctors was a blood group incompatibility. Her blood group was B while patient was O .

Accepting the challenge, the doctors successfully transplanted kidney transplant even though such was a first case for the hospital in a long 20 years history of kidney transplantation, Dr Mahajan mentioned.

It has been over a month since the surgery and the patient is fine and back to his normal life.

Kidney transplant specialist Dr Sameer Mahajan, Urosurgeon Dr Ajay Oswal and Dr Rajesh Saoji, anesthesiologist Dr Sachin Nachane and his team worked hard for the surgery and successful outcome.