Bajajnagar Ramleela to conclude with 75-Foot Ravana Burning

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Ramleela, which started on October 3, will conclude on Saturday with the burning of the effigy of Ravana at Bajajnagar's Ramleela Ground. Notably, for the first time in 26 years, a 75-foot-tall effigy of Ravana has been prepared for the Dahan ceremony.After the effigy burning, Vijayadashami will be celebrated with the ritual of “Simollanghan,” says Shri Ram-Janaki Foundation President R.K. Singh. Vijayadashami marks Lord Ram’s victory over Ravana, and the burning of Ravana's effigy symbolizes the destruction of evil. A 75-foot-tall Ravana effigy will be burned at Bajajnagar Ramleela Ground, marking the end of the nine-day battle between Ram and Ravana on Saturday. Last year’s effigy was 45 feet tall. The Shri Ram-Janaki Foundation will host former minister Bhagwat Karad, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, and Police Commissioner Ramesh Pawar as chief guests. N.N. Singh, the Foundation’s president R.K. Singh, along with office bearers Narendra Singh Yadav, Raghavendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Dharmveer Singh and Aman Pandey and others were present.

Photo Caption - A 75-foot Ravana will be burned at Bajajnagar Ramleela Ground for the Vijayadashami festival.