Balaji–Lakshmi devi wedding ceremony witnessed by devotees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Vitthal Temple at Jyotinagar witnessed a grand divine wedding on Thursday night as Lord Balaji and Goddess Mahalakshmi’s marriage was celebrated amidst traditional rituals. The temple resounded with sanaai-choughada and chants of “Venkataramana Govinda” as nearly 1,500 devotees gathered to witness the sacred event. The mandap, adorned with banana pillars, festoons, lamps, and floral decorations, added grandeur to the ceremony. The rituals included Shantipath, Kanyadaan Sankalp, Vedic chants, Mangalashtak, and the offering of the mangalsutra. The wedding was performed under the guidance of chief priest Lakshmikant Joshi. Devotees, dressed in traditional attire, added a festive touch while children in silk outfits charmed the gathering. The sacred moment left devotees overwhelmed with devotion and joy. Devotees present included Girijaram Halnor, Pramod Joshi, Bapu Jahagirdar, Prasanna Kulkarni, Rohit Deshpande, Kiran Joshi, and Suhas Joshi.