Balasaheb Thackeray memorial delayed again, needs 6 more months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The ambitious memorial for Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, envisioned years ago by city leaders, remains incomplete even as 2024 ends. Work began in 2020 at Priyadarshini Garden in the MGM area, but the project now needs six more months for completion.

The centrepiece, a 54-foot-tall bronze statue of Balasaheb Thackeray, is awaiting approval from the state Directorate of Art. This delay has stalled further progress. The Rs 38-crore project, 75% complete, also includes a museum highlighting Thackeray’s life and a photo gallery showcasing key moments from his journey. Despite the Rs 26 crore received from the government, slow progress has pushed the deadline to June 2025. The statue is being crafted by Samrat Patil from Dhule. Along with the museum, landscaping and other facilities, including drinking water stations and beautified pathways, remain unfinished.

Administrator’s push for progress

Municipal Administrator G. Sreekant has visited the site multiple times and suggested improvements...

Setting up an STP plant for watering the trees in the Smritivan area.

Providing two e-rickshaws for the elderly, pregnant women, and differently-abled individuals.

Ensuring drinking water facilities at multiple locations.

Releasing fish and turtles in the pond for children’s interest.

Beautifying the pathways.

Only a few of these suggestions have been implemented so far.

Statue is on hold without approval

The statue cannot be constructed until the model receives approval from the state Directorate of Art. This approval has been delayed for several months.

1)Balasaheb Thackeray’s statue will be installed at an elevated location here.

2)The memorial premises have been extensively landscaped with greenery and tree plantations.

3)A small pond has been created to ensure trees receive adequate water.