Bamu admin sets up 5 panels to inspect 10 colleges

Aurangabad, July 9:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has set up five committees to inspect 10 colleges within its jurisdiction.

The administration received complaints about not appointing full-time principals and teachers (subject-wise), unavailability of laboratory, library, hostels, sports grounds, required building and classrooms, and no NAAC grade. Bamu had served a notice to the colleges earlier.

On not-receiving satisfactory replies, a total of five committees chaired by the Pro-vice chancellor and four deans were set up. The panels will visit the colleges for the inspection of academic and basic facilities. The decision will be taken in the meeting of the Board of Deans on receiving the inspection report on coming Wednesday.

The university already decided to put ‘Kohinoor College of Khuldabad’ in the ‘no-admission zone.’ Now, 10 more colleges will face the music.