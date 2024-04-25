Bamu adopts new norms for Ph D admissions

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahtwada Univeristy (Bamu) has adopted new rules and regulations for Ph D admissions. It may be noted that the universities, including Bamu, used to hold Ph D Entrance Test (PET) for admissions. Also, undergraduate teachers were given research guides to Ph D researchers. The University Grants Commission has issued (UGC-Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of Ph D Degree) Regulations-2022 making several amendments in the admission process and appointment of a research guide.

Box

PET or NET

Now, the students will get admission to Ph D on the basis of NET score and interviews instead of PET. Similarly, only approved postgraduate teachers will be given a research guide. The teachers of those colleges which do not have research centres will not be made research guides henceforth.

Talking to this newspaper, the Pro-vice chancellor of Bamu Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the new norms were approved by the Academic and Management Councils of the university. He said the UGC decided to give admission to Ph D on the basis of NET score, however, the universities of the State are holding talks with the office of the Directorate of Higher Education about PET. He said that now UG teachers would not be given a research guide as per the norms while existing UG teachers who were given a research guide can only guide already admitted students.

Box

Research guides strength

There are 1767 research guides in the 52 different subjects of Ph D in four faculties. However, the number of seats with these guides is not much.

The faculty-wise number of research guides is as follows;

--Science and Technology- 578

--Inter-disciplinary Studies- 213

--Humanities and Social Sci-850

--Commerce and Management-126

Total-----------------------------1767

Box

Ph D students and seats

The last PET was held in 2021. The number of registered and admitted candidates is as follows;

--Candidates registered for PET-2021---11,768

--Candidates appeared for the PET-------11,158

--Candidates appeared for RRC-----------6,777

--Candidates admitted-----------------------3,500

Box

Eligibility criteria for Ph D

The aspirants of Ph D admission will have to follow eligibility criteria

--Two semester (one-year) Master's degree course (after 4-year undergraduate degree) with at least 55 per cent marks in aggregate. or

--Two-year (four-semester) Master’s degree course.

--A candidate after a four-year (8-semester) Bachelor’s degree with research should have a minimum (CGPA of 7.5) for applying.

Box

Research duration

--Ph D course will be for a minimum duration of two years excluding course work and a maximum of six years.

-- Women candidates and Persons with Disabilities may be allowed a relaxation of two years in the maximum duration. In addition, women candidates may be provided maternity leave for up to 240 days once in the entire duration of Ph D.