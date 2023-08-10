Bamu announces Central Youth Festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole decided to hold the Central Youth Festival (CYF) on the main campus this year.

The university announced the dates of the festival. Hundreds of students from the colleges and affiliated departments will participate in the CYF between October 4 and 7. A total of 36 arts competitions in six categories will be conducted at the festival.

A meeting of the advisory committee for the festival was organised in the presence of VC Dr Pramod Yeole to take review of the pre-preparations.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Students Development Board director Dr Mustajeeb Khan and others were present.

Management Council member Dr Yogita Patil, theatre scholar Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Shirish Ambekar, Dr Jayant Shevetekar, Dr Sanjay Deolankar, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and others included in the advisory committee. The schedule of the festival was fixed in the meeting.

The six categories-Dance, Drama, Music, Literature, Fine Art and Maharashtra Folk Art have 36 art competitions. One team can maximum of 36 artists while the age of each participant should be less than 25 years.

An artist can participate in a maximum of five competitions. Students Development Board director Dr Khan said that all the colleges should send their entries to the Board on or before September 8.

Earlier, it was planned in September. However, Vice-chancellor Dr Yeole instructed to arrange the festival in October as there will be different cultural programmes in the university to celebrate Hyderabad Mukti Sangram Din on September 17 as part of its Amrut Mahotsav celebrations.

The vice chancellor said that there would be six stages including the main auditorium and dramatics department. He said that a waterproofed pendal would be installed at all places in case of there is rain.