Bamu approves Rs 301 Cr budget

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A budget of Rs 301.14 crore of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University was approved in the Senate meeting held on Sunday for the academic year 2023-24.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole presided over the meeting. This was the first meeting of elected and nominated Senators.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle along with 70 Senators were present. Dean of Commerce and Management faculty Dr Walmik Sarwade presented the budget.

As per the provisions, a total of Rs 79.23 crore will be spent on staff salary while Rs 22 crore on contractual sanitation employees, teaching and non-teaching staff recruited from university funding and security system.

The university will get Rs 80.42 crore in its general fund. A provision of Rs 1.30 crore was made for the earn-and-learn initiative under the late Vasantrao Kale Swabhimani Shikshan Yojana. The expected expenses on the examination are Rs 22.15 crore. The financial provision of Rs 1.55 crore was made for onscreen evaluation and digitalisation of records. A total of Rs 5.02 crore will be spent on various furniture and construction works in the sub-campus of Bamu. Facilities like a garden, water supply, election, paying insurance instalments and services charges, library, sports items, and chemicals purchasing will be provided through Rs 2.42 crore at the sub-centre.

Finance and Accounts officer Pradeepkumar Deshmukh, desk officer Nitin Patil, Ravindra Deshmukh and Deepak Mhaske worked on the budget presentation.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that there is stress on the skills development of students in this year’s budget.

He said that provisions were also made considering National Education Policy (NEP) implementation. VC Dr Yeole said that there is a need to take efforts to enhance new sources of income. The newly elected Senators were asked to make suggestions to increase the revenue of Bamu.