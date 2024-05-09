Bamu asks depts to send report of staff’s voting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the departments to submit a report employees whether employees have voted or not.

It may be noted that Lok Sabha elections will be held in Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed Constituencies on May 13 within the jurisdiction of the university. The district administration undertook different initiatives to increase voting percentages in the district.

It instructed all establishments including Bamu to give holiday to employees for voting. Bamu will have public holidays on May 11 and 12. Following the instructions of the district administration, the employees will get a holiday so that they can exercise their franchise.

The University registrar asked the departments to submit the report of employees who used their democratic rights and submit its report on May 14. The list of employees will be forwarded to the office of the district collector on May 16. Those officers and employees who are on election duty will have to inform their heads about their casting their votes. The registrar said that the department head would be held responsible for the action from the Election Department if information is not sent on time.