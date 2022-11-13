Bamu bags 4 prizes on ‘Indradhanush’ festival

The 40-member team participated in the festival that was held at Mahatma Phule Agriculture University in Rahuri between November 5 and 9 and won first prize in Short Film, third prize in one-act-play, second prize in sculpture and first prize in installation competitions.

The names of the winners are as follows Dureshwari Ambhore, Sameer Virutkar, Vaishnavi Dandge, Pratiksha Kurdale, Priya Sonune, Mrinal Deshpande (Short film team), Vishal Ranvdive, Akshata Kirkase, Satish Dhotre, Ganesh Rodge, Somnath Bhandare, Onmkar Watte (one-act-play team), Rishikesh Murhekar (sculpture team) and Vishal Ghuge, Vishal Dhumal, Vedant Vanshinge and Saurabh Shribhate (Installation team).