Bamu campus, colleges, school remained closed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), affiliated colleges and schools were given a holiday on Monday in view of Buddhabhumi Bachav Morcha.

Only teaching and non-teaching staff members were seen in the educational institutes. Begumpura Police pasted a notice near the Buddhist Caves of Bamu campus stating that Vihar and other constructions are encroachments and they would be removed.

Followers of Lord Buddha took out a mega morcha from Kranti Chowk to the office of the divisional commissioner on Monday with different demands including pasting notice. In the backdrop of Morcha, the university administration gave a holiday due to the instructions of the office of the district collector. The Bamu campus remained closed today.

Also, the office of the joint director of Higher Education instructed aided and non-aided college principals to take a decision on the local level about the holiday due to Morcha. Following this, the academic activities were stopped in most of the colleges in the city. However, the teaching faculty and employees were present on the duty.

Most of the schools in the city preferred to remain closed as per the instruction of the Education Officer of the Education Department. Many schools had sent messages to parents on Sunday night informing them that schools would be closed. The academic activities were stopped in almost all the schools in the city.