Bamu candidates may lose SAARTH’s fellowship

Aurangabad, May 14:

Many students from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are likely to deprive of the fellowship from Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI).

SARTHI declared three types of lists for the candidates. The first list of candidates who are eligible, the second for ineligible and the third category names of youths who fail to submit required documents.

The candidates from Bamu did not submit Ph D admission confirmation letter for the scholarship.

SARTHI received 1029 application forms while 104 are complete while 772 candidates are on the list of shortcomings for the reason of non-submission of required documents.

The 772 candidates can remove shortcomings by May 27. However, Bamu which has issued a provisional confirmation letter may not be able to provide a confirmation letter till that date.

As per the norms, the confirmation letter is issued only after the candidates complete the Pre-Ph D course.

The university sent a letter to the institute director in March to consider the provisional letter attached with the application for the admissions as the provisional letter turns into a confirmation letter later.

But, SARTHI did not take Bamu’s letter into consideration. The applicants will be declared ineligible if they fail to submit the confirmation. This was stated in the notice of the institute available online. Now, students are in confusion what to do.

Pro-Vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that the agencies which provide fellowship used to consider provisional confirmation letter for it.

“We have already requested SARTHi director consider provisional confirmation letter as a final confirmation letter. The schedule of Pre-Ph D course work will be finalised by May end while the course will be held in June/July,” he added.