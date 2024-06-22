Bamu & college teachers to get training in Infosys

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will impart training to teachers of university departments and affiliated colleges through Infosys BPO next month, for the overall development of an industry-academia relationship.

Bamu is initiating various activities under ‘Skill India’ initiative of the Government of India.

To implement the activity, the university has a tie-up with Infosys BPO Ltd. As a part of the agreement, a Faculty Development Program (FDP) for teachers will be organised in July. The exact dates will be communicated to participants after the registration.

This FDP is like ‘Train the Trainer Program’ which includes how to train the students in English Communication, Personality Development, Logical Reasoning, Aptitude Development etc.

After the training, faculties are expected to train their own department, college students and help them to be employable. Interested faculty members can apply in the prescribed format online on or before June 30, 2024. For details, one may contact Dr Girish Kale, officer from Training and Placement Cell, Bamu.