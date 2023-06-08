Bamu conferred Ph D on Sarita Sanap

June 8, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sarita Sanap in Electronics Engineering.

She submitted her thesis titled ‘Design of Efficient Encryption Technique’ under the guidance of Dr V More, research guide and associate professor, JNEC. She is teaching faculty at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT).

