Bamu confers Ph D on Rajesh Manjul

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Rajesh Kisanrao Manjul in Chemistry.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Application of Green Methods in Synthesis of Bioactive Heterocyclic Compounds’ under the guidance of Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, research guide and senior professor, Department of Chemistry, Bamu.