Bamu confers Ph D on Sanjay Paikrao
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2022 07:30 PM2022-01-18T19:30:07+5:302022-01-18T19:30:07+5:30
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Shripati Paikrao in History.
He submitted his thesis titled 'Cultural Communication in the Buddhist Caves of Ellora' under the guidance of research guide Dr V L Dharurkar, former professor and head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bamu.