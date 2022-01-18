Bamu confers Ph D on Sanjay Paikrao

Published: January 18, 2022

Aurangabad, Jan 18: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Shripati Paikrao in History.

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Shripati Paikrao in History.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Cultural Communication in the Buddhist Caves of Ellora’ under the guidance of research guide Dr V L Dharurkar, former professor and head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bamu.

