Bamu confers Ph D on Sanjay Paikrao

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Sanjay Shripati Paikrao in History.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Cultural Communication in the Buddhist Caves of Ellora’ under the guidance of research guide Dr V L Dharurkar, former professor and head of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Bamu.