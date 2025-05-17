Bamu declares new academic calender for colleges, depts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday announced the academic calendar for the affiliated undergraduate and postgraduate colleges and university departments for the academic year 2025-26.

The colleges will be reopened on June 16 for the new academic year. The duration of the first term will be from June 16 to December 4. The UG colleges will have to complete the admission process up to June 30 while for PG, it is July 15. The last date of admission will be July 31. The teaching will commence for UG on July 1 and end on November 11 while for PG, it is July 16 and ends on November 22. The colleges and institutes will have winter vacations from October 15 to November 4. The second term will be from December 5 to April 24

--The last date of submission of the eligibility form in college by students is July 31.

--The colleges should submit the eligibility form to the university is August 10

--The Central Youth Festival will be held between September 23 and 27.

--Avishkar festival will be hosted on October 3 and 4

--UG examinations to be conducted from November 12 to December 4 while for PG it is November 24 to December 4

--The results of UG and PG should be declared on January 12, 2026

Academic Calendar for varsity depts

The university departments of the city and sub-campuses will reopen on June 16. Their first term will be from June 16 to December 20. They will have to complete the admission process between June 16 and July 31. The teaching will start for UG on June 15 and end on October 11. The students of PG will attend classes from August 1 to December 6.