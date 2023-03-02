Bamu declares result of 17 PG courses so far

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday declared the result of 17 postgraduate courses in Science, Arts and Management faculties so far.

It may be noted that the university conducted postgraduate courses examinations in Arts, Science, Commerce, Management, Law, Pharmacy, Education, Physical Education and Fine Art in the winter session in November-December 2022.

The online scanning and assessment of answer books of postgraduate and professional courses were adopted by the university to declare the result within the deadline.

However, the assessment works of answer books of all the courses were not completed yet because teachers are not responding to the task.

Bamu announced that the result of 17 PG courses was declared so far despite hurdles in the assessment work.

The names of the courses included M Sc (Computer Science, Information Technology, Botany, Zoology, Biotechnology, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Environmental Science).

M A (Psychology, Political Science, Geography and Foreign Language), MPM and MMS. The university claimed that the result of most of the course was declared within the deadline.