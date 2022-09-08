Bamu depts gear up for spot admission round

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

The departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the spot admission rounds on September 10.

The university already implemented the counselling rounds for the PG admissions between September 1 to 5 in three phases.

More than 50 per cent of seats are vacant in many departments specially from social sciences and humanities faculty.

The vacant seats will be filled through a spot admission round to be held in respective departments. Except for a few courses in science and social sciences, the seats are vacant in all the PG courses.

Head of the admissions committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad said that the spot admission round for vacant seats would be held in the respective departments which are making all the arrangements.

Spot admission schedule

The schedule for the spot admission round is as follows;

The departments will accept the application form from students (registered only) between 10.30 am to 1 pm on Saturday. The scrutiny of the application will be carried out between 11 am to 1.30 pm. The seats will be allotted from 2 pm to 3 pm while vacant seats, if any, will be displayed from 3 pm onwards.

Round for unregistered candidates

Those who have not registered will be given an admission opportunity after 3 pm on the same day if seats remain vacant. The students will have to complete their details online from 4 pm to 4.30 pm and confirm the admissions.