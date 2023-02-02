Bamu employees boycott assessment work

Aurangabad: The members of Vidyapith Shikshaketar Karmachari Mahasangh and Maharashtra Kriti Samit boycotted assessment works in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday for their different demands including implementation of assured career progression scheme.

The employees also staged a sit-in agitation in front of the administrative building today. union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that agitations would be staged in phases in coming day to press for their demands.

“A meeting of Maharashtra Rajya Vidyapith and Mahavidylayaeen Sevak Samyukta Samiti will be held in Mumbai soon. The agitation will be intensified in phases if our demands are not fulfilled. In the first phase, we will raise slogans between 2 pm to 2.30 on February 14 while the employees will work by wearing black badges on February 15. There will be a one-day token strike on February 16 and we will stage launch indefinite agitation in aided colleges and universities from February 20,” he said. Prakash Akde, Vijay Darbastawar, Parvat Kasure and others were present.