Bamu employees demonstrate demanding old pension scheme

Aurangabad: Sporting black badges, the employees of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University demonstrated on the campus on Wednesday for their different demands including restoring the old pension scheme.

Maharashtra Rajya Vidyapith and College Sevak Samyukta Kriti Samiti members have given a call for state-wide indefinite agitation.

State unit vice-president of Karmachari Mahasangh Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the officers and employees of non-agriculture universities are firmed on their decision of beginning indefinite agitation on February 20, until their demands are not fulfilled.

Dr Pathrikar said that the staff members sported black badges on duty and also a demonstration in front of the administrative building today.

The agitators' different demands included the implementation of the Assured Career Progression Scheme, the implementation of the 7th pay commission’s recommendation for depriving 1,410 employees, giving permission for the recruitment of vacant teaching and non-teaching staff posts and the implementation of the old pension scheme.