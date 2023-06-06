Bamu employees to get Rs 2 L cash on retirement day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy announced to pay Rs 2 lakh cash on the day of retirement to the employees under the leave encashment scheme.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this announcement in a programme organised at Management Council Hall recently to give farewell to two staff members.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, dean Dr Walmik Sarwade, extra-mural board Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr N N Bandela and others were present.

VC Dr Yeole felicitated Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh and Dr Vandana Deshmukh and Sayli Kaware and Prabhakar Kawre with a memento. Earlier, the employees used to get Rs 1 lakh under the leave encashment scheme. Employees union Dr Kailas Pathrikar said there was a demand from the employees' unions to double the amount.

The VC said that the proposal would be tabled in the Management Council to double the amount.

460 teachers, and employees posts vacant in Bamu

The figure of vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching employees has gone up to 460 in the university. VC Dr Yeole said that efforts are being to conduct the recruitment. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh and others also spoke. Dr Purushottam Deshmukh conducted the proceedings of the programme while Sanjay Shinde proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Sanjay Kawade, Dilip Bharad, Prakash Akde, Anil Khamgaonkar and others were present.