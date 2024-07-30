Bamu ex-Dy Registrar Shrikant passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shrikant Dharmaraj Kamble (69, Raj Valley Society, Kanchanwadi), the former deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) passed away on Tuesday evening.

He leaves behind wife, two sons and grandchildren. Shrikant was the father of Sandesh Kamble, the State secretary of Rashtravadi Yuvak Congress. The last rites will be performed on him at Kanchanwadi crematorium, at 11 am, on July 31.

Shrikant was the former secretary of the University Non-teaching Employees Union. He was also an active office-bearer of Dalit Panther Sanghatna during his college life.