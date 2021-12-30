Bamu has machinery for ‘genome sequencing’

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has the required machinery for ‘genome sequencing’ and it can do tests in future if required.

It may be noted that the university purchased a genome sequencing machine in 2018-19 for doing different research projects. Its Peal Herbert Centre for Biodiversity Studies Laboratory has required manpower. The university professors are working on genome sequences for more than a decade.

Bamu is ready to start genome sequencing tests at any time and does not require additional expenses. It carried out 4.75 lakh Covid tests so far.

Laboratory director Dr Gulab Khedkar said that besides Covid and delta test facilities, Omicron test can be done without spending any money. “We will do genome sequencing test if we get opportunity future,” he added.

When contacted vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the Government machinery gives preference to Government institutions for the test. “Our university will help for the test if required in future,” he added.