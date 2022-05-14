Bamu hostels reopened for students after 2.5 yrs gap

Aurangabad, May 14:

The hostels in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were reopened for students after a gap of two and half years. It may be noted that there are 14 hostels including seven for boys and as many for girls. Two of them are undergoing repair works. All the hostels of the Bamu campus were vacated when the first wave of Covid 19 hit the city in March 2020.

In the meantime, the district administration took possession of the hostels for Covid Care Centre considering the number of patients at that time. Bamu tried to reopen the hostel after Diwali vacation but the second Covid wave began and the admissions were halted.

With the decline in Covid second and relaxation in norms, the administration decided to make available hostel facilities for students for the second session. The students were unable to attend the offline classes because of the non-availability of hostels.

The reason is that all of them were belonging to different places in Aurangabad division.

The first time, the hostels were reopened for the students after two and half years. Bamu carried out minor repair works and gave admissions to the students.

When contacted, the director of the Students Development Department Dr Sanjay Sambhalkar said that students were admitted to 12 hostels while two of them undergoing repair work. The two hostels will be ready for the students in a week. He said students pursuing postgraduate, Ph D or undergraduate courses in the various department were given admissions to the hostels.

Hostel for International students full

The university launched a hostel for international students from different countries including Yemen, Thailand, Sudanese and Somalia. It has an intake of 50 seats. Dr Sambhalkar said that foreign students were admitted to all the rooms of the hostel.

The strength of all the hostels is nearly 1000.

--Intake of boys hostels 400

--Intake of girls hostel 480

--International hostel intake-50