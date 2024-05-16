Bamu invites application for convocation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started inviting applications for the the 64th convocation ceremony to be held on June 13.

The degree holders and Ph D holders who wish to take the degree in this ceremony can apply by May 31. Governor and Chancellor Ramesh Bais has approved 13 June as the date for the event.

A meeting of the management council was held under the chairmanship of vice chancellor Vijay Phulari on Wednesday. After the meeting, a circular has been issued by the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) for the convocation ceremony.

In the circular, it was stated that the degrees would be conferred on those who passed the examinations conducted in October/November 2022 and March/April 2023. Therefore, eligible graduates have been requested to submit the degree application form to receive degrees in presence and absence. The students will have to submit required documents along with application form and fee.

The postgraduate candidates will have to pay fee of Rs 550 with postal charges (Rs 50 extra fees to be charged for out of state candidates). The Ph D researchers will be charged Rs 650. Those who are out of State will have to pay Rs 50 extra for postal charge.