BAMU launches 13 days course on Buddhist Philosophy

Aurangabad, Jan 28:

Dr Babasaheb Amedkar Marathwada University’s (BAMU) Gautam Buddha Study Centre has started a certificate course on Buddhist Philosophy with nominal fees of Rs 500. The course is taught in three parts. The first part will include Dr Ambedkar’s role behind changing the religion, Buddha Dhamma: before and after embracing Buddhism, and the concepts like Ashtangik Marg, Arya Satya, Anitya, 10 Paramitas and others.

The second part comprises the study of Buddhist sculptures. The third included an introduction to the Pali scriptures, Buddhist festivals, Buddhist lifestyle, Dalit literature and Buddhist concepts.

The entire course of 25 hours is completed in 13 days. There is no condition of age and educational qualification for this course. The students of Buddhism and persons willing to work as tourist guides at the Buddhist sites will be benefited from this course. Further information can be obtained from the director of Gautam Buddha Study Centre Dr Sanjay Moon.