Bamu launches survey to prepare new courses & colleges plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started a survey to prepare a five-year perspective plan for new courses and colleges within its jurisdiction.

The State Government asked all the universities to prepare a perspective plan of new courses and colleges for the next five years (2024-29) taking into account the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

There are 486 undergraduate and postgraduate traditional and professional colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

Making available an online link for the survey, the registrar urged alumni, parents, public representatives, members of social organisations, industrialists, professionals, educationists, teachers, officers, vice-chancellors, deans and principals can participate in the survey.

They can give their opinions and suggestions about the need for new courses existing colleges, and new colleges in their towns, village, tehsil and district. The survey was divided into three sections A, B and C.

Need for skill-oriented courses

Commenting on this, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the survey would help the administration to understand which skills and employment-oriented courses can be implemented in the four districts.

“There is a need to pay attention to new branches as the number of traditional courses colleges is higher than the required. Students, parents, teachers, social activists, voluntary organisations and all can give opinions in the survey,” he added.