Bamu likely to hold convocation next month

Aurangabad, May 9:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) is likely to hold the 62nd convocation ceremony next month.

The university conducts the convocation ceremony every year to award degrees to those candidates who pass undergraduate and postgraduate courses and completed Ph D and M Phil within its jurisdiction. Around 75,000 to 80,000 degrees are awarded annually in the four faculties-Science and Technology, Commerce and Management Science, Humanities and Social Sciences and Interdisciplinary Studies.

A notification is issued around one and half months before the ceremony. There are 440 affiliated colleges and 50 departments (in city and sub-centre of Osmanabad) with over 4.50 lakh candidates of UG, PG, M Phil and Ph D from the four faculties. Bamu officers said that the planning to hold the convocation month is underway and detailed information will be released soon.

Box

Over 81 k degrees awarded last year

It had organised the 61st convocation programme on June 25, 2021. A total of 81,736 candidates of UG and PG courses, M Phil and Ph D researchers were awarded the degree. Governor and chancellor of the universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the programme while Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant was the chief guest. All India Council for Technical Education Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe had delivered the convocation address.