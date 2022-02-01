Bamu likely to issue further Ph D admission process soon

Aurangabad, Feb 1:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is likely to issue a further admission process soon. The university took the presentation of 6,750 candidates for Ph D admissions in 41 different subjects under four faculties. The general merit and selection list of 5,000 candidates was released recently.

The aspirants will have to submit a consent letter of research guide and joining report after verifying the details from the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) of the colleges if the research guide works in a college.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole appointed chairman and supervisors (two) of RAC for each subject.

The selected candidates have been waiting to submit their consent letter, joining report, synopsis, documents and certificates to confirm their admissions.

According to sources, the administration will issue the schedule for the further admission process. Once the admission is confirmed, a confirmation letter will be issued to the candidates.

Researchers cannot apply without confirmation letter

Hundreds of students from different categories including SC, SC and Minority get a scholarship for research. The process of applying takes several months. But, they cannot apply for the scholarship until and unless they get Ph D admissions confirmation letter from the university.