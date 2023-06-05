Bamu loses place in top 100 NIRF ranked universities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University failed to get any place in the top 100 universities and institutes list of the national level rankings declared under the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 on Monday.

The union Ministry of Education announces the NIRF rankings of educational institutions and universities at the national level every year.

The NIRF ranking for 2023 was released today.

In the list of top 100 institutes and universities (overall), there are 11 institutions from the State while in the top 100 universities category, nine universities from the State found a place in it.

However, Bamu did not get any place, this year in the top 100 universities category.

It may be noted that Bamu was ranked 83rd in the country during the NIRF ranking of 2022 while it got 76th rank in 2021 followed by 2020 (69 rank) and 2019 (85th rank).

The university administration took various initiatives for higher ranking. The initiatives included launching new courses, academic audit to improve the quality of education, online fee acceptance and enhanced research activities like obtaining patents. When contacted, vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was not available for comment.

There are 200 universities and institutes each in the overall and university special group. Bamu was placed between 151 to 200 ranks in the overall top institutes and universities list while it got a place from 100 to 150 in only the universities category. Except one pharamcy college, no college of traditional and professional courses has found place in the top 100 colleges category.

Institutes & universities of State in the top 100 institutions

The list of institutes and universities from the State in the top 100 institutions of the country is as follows;

--Indian Institute of Technology- Mumbai, ( 4th)

--Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai (30th)

--Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune, (34)

--Savitribai Phule Pune University (35th)

--Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, (41)

--Symbiosis International, Pune (59)

--Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha (75)

--Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune (81)

--Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur (82)

--SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai (88)

--Mumbai University (96)