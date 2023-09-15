BAMU prepares Rs 184cr development plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has prepared a development plan worth Rs 184.60 crores and submitted it for the cabinet meeting to be held on Saturday. The proposal includes development works including a hostel, library, research centre, martyrs memoral, Dharashiv Sub-centre and others.

The proposal include Rs 2.24 crore for Namantar Martyrs memorial, Rs 33.4 crore for a security wall, Rs 20.29 crore for students’ hostel, Rs 16.18 crore for Foreign Students’ hostel, Rs 10.98 crore for internal roads, Rs 9.73 crore for swimming pool, Rs 12.29 crore for Dharashiv Sub-centre, Rs 4.99 crore for the research centre, Rs 28.43 crore for Social Science building, Rs 2.98 crore for health centre, Rs 19.40 crore for sub-centre library, Rs 17.22 crore for hostel building expansion, Rs 1.37 crore for beautification of the reservoir, Rs 5.34 crore for building repairing and solar power plant, all amounting to Rs. 184.60 crore.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said, the administration has submitted a proposal for various development works. If it is sanctioned, the work of providing basic amenities will be facilitated.