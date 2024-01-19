Bamu presents PRAN certificates to 225 faculty; non-faculty staff

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has presented Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) certificates to 225 faculty and non-faculty members of the varsity, at a function held in Management Council Hall, today.

The faculty and non-faculty members who joined their services after November 1, 2005, have PRAN under a new pension scheme. Earlier, they were having Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (DCPS).

A programme under the headship of the incharge vice-chancellor Dr Suresh Gosavi. The outgoing registrar Dilip Bharad, management council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, officers Dr Sanjay Kavade, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr I R Manza, Dr Ganesh Manza and Madhav Wagatkar were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that the employees who have been appointed in the service till October 31, 2005 are eligible for the regular pension, while DCPS is applicable for others appointed from November 1, 2005.

However, the new pension scheme has been announced from December 2014. Hence all the employees eligible for the scheme have received their PRAN certificates and will be getting the pensions.

The vice-chancellor presented the PRAN certification to a few including Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr S G Shinde, Yogesh Thorat, Pankaj Bedse, Dr Meera Shinde, Ravindra Khatal, Manoj Shete, Amol Shelke and others.

Dilip Bharad was accorded a warm welcome on the occasion as he has been appointed as the registrar of an open university in Nashik. Dr Gosavi felicitated him and also presented a memento. Dr Pathrikar made an introductory speech, Sanjay Shinde conducted the proceedings and Anil Khamgaonkar proposed a vote of thanks.