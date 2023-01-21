Bamu receives 12 proposals for 8 new colleges

Aurangabad:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) received 12 proposals for opening eight new colleges.

Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that they received 12 proposals

for the new colleges by January 15. A total of 21 proposals were submitted for the new divisions. Currently, there are 486 colleges within the university’s jurisdiction.

It may be noted that the State government has approved eight new colleges in the perspective plan of Bamu for the academic year 2023-24. The university invited proposals from the education societies and trusts from the division. Only two colleges of traditional courses were approved, while the remaining are for professional courses. The place for opening the new colleges was selected by the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development.

The location for the new colleges is as follows-Aurangabad: Gevrai, Shiur Bungalow (Fashion Designing). Jalna: Kumbhar Pimplagaon (Fashion Designing). Beed: Nathapur (Arts, Commerce and Science), Wasanwadi (Girls College of Arts, Commerce and Science), Nandurghat (Law College) and Anandgaon (Law and Fashion Designing colleges).