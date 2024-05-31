BAMU records registration of 2,769 students for 2,431 seats

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) and its Dharashiv sub-center will conduct a CET (Common Entrance Test) for admission to a total of 80 postgraduate courses. The registration was open from May 15 to 30. By 5:30 PM on the last day, 2,769 students had registered online for 2,431 available seats, informed the university administration. The statistics reveal that only eight courses received more than 100 registrations, while as many as 30 courses had fewer than 10 registrations.

Earlier, the registration period for the CET was initially set from May 15 to May 25. Due to low registration numbers, it was extended by five more days till May 30. By 5:30 PM on the last day, a total of 4,160 students had registered for admission. Out of these, 3,550 students completed the entire registration process. The number of students who completed the registration by paying the CET fee was 2,769, while 781 students did not submit their applications, stated the university administration.

Therefore, it is clear that 2,769 students have registered for the CET for admission to the 2,431 seats across all departments. Since the registration period was not further extended, the CET will be conducted only for those students who completed their registration, stated the administration.

Highest Registration in the Chemistry Department

Among the postgraduate courses for which students registered for the CET, the highest number of registrations was for the Chemistry Department, with 322 students. In addition to this, LLM and Social Work each had 287 registrations, Computer Science had 154, Commerce had 123, MBA had 125, Microbiology had 106, and Botany had 113 students registering. These eight departments are the only ones where more than 100 students showed interest in admission. Furthermore, 10 departments saw registrations between 50 to 100 students. In 31 departments, the registration numbers ranged between 35 to 10 students. Additionally, 30 courses had less than 10 students registering. Notably, the Master of Fine Arts (Applied Arts) Typography course did not receive any registrations.

"This year's student response is better compared to last year. Last year, there were less than 2,000 registrations. This year, that number has significantly increased. As a result of the CET, departments will get meritorious students. This process is being conducted very efficiently according to the policies set by the government," said Captain Dr. Suresh Gaikwad, Chairman, Admission Process Committee (BAMU).