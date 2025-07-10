Bamu scheming up for QS World Ranking

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started equipping for the QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking to have world-level recognition after three universities of the State figured in the QS ranking list this year.

It may be noted that with the advent of digital technology in recent years, there is a lot of awareness about higher education among youth.

The craze for pursuing higher studies in international-level top educational institutes specially QS ranker, which is a benchmark of quality, is enhancing. Because of this, universities and colleges are seeking grades and rankings at national to international levels.

Three educational institutes of the State found a place in the QS global ranking of 2026. They are the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (129 rank), Savitribai Phule Pune University (566 rank) and the University of Mumbai (664).

This helps students, faculty, and institutions make informed decisions about education and research. The rankings are a valuable tool for students choosing universities, for institutions striving for improvement and for employers seeking top talent.

Varsity already ahead in NAAC & NIRF

Bamu secured 46th place in the 100 public universities category of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2024. The university obtained the 46th NIRF rank in the Public Universities category in the country while it is in fourth place in the State. It was in the top 100 universities of the country until 2022 while in 2023, it was out of the top 100 universities list. For the first time, Bamu succeeded in getting a rank below 50.

NAAC grade

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accorded Bamu an ‘A-plus’ grade in October 2024. This is the highest ever grade received by the university in its history. The NAAC accorded an A-plus grade in the fourth cycle of the evaluation to the university with a 3.38 CGPA. Currently, 486 colleges in four districts (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharshiv) which fall within its jurisdiction.

Parameters for QS Ranking

The following are parameters and weightage for the QS ranking for higher education institutions are as follows;

Parameter----- Weightage------------- Description

--Academic Reputation-- 30% --based on a global survey of academics, assessing perceptions of teaching and research quality.

--Employer Reputation-- 15%--based on employer surveys to identify institutions

producing the best graduates.

--Faculty/Student Ratio-- 10%-measures teaching quality by calculating the number of

academic staff relative to students.

--Citations per faculty--20%--research impact measured by the number of citations per

faculty over a five-year period using Scopus data.

--International faculty ratio-- 5%

--International student ratio--5%

--International research network—5%

--Employment Outcomes-- 5%.

--Sustainability-- 5%