Bamu set to plant 10 K bamboo trees

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to plant 10,000 bamboo trees on the campus.

It may be noted that the Governor and chancellor of the university C P Radhakrishnan has made an appeal in the State to plant bamboo trees.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will inaugurate the plantation drive on January 3. In a phased manner, 10,000 bamboo samples will be planted within the university's jurisdiction.

In the first phase, 200 samplings will be planted from both sides of the Swarajya weir in front of the Students Develop Department office. Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank constructed the weir.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure, engineer Ravindra Kale and garden superintendent Kishor Nirmal will also grace the event.

1 L trees being already planted

Meanwhile, the university already started implementing a campaign of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ under which, 1 lakh trees, including Keshar Mango, are being planted.

Nearly 37,000 volunteers of the National Service Scheme from 218 colleges within the jurisdiction of the university have participated in the initiative.