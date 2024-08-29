Bamu signs MoU with Bajaj Hospital for joint research, training

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Kamalanayan Bajaj Hospital (KBH) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday for research in the health sector, faculty exchange, health checkup and orientation.

The MoU was signed today after a meeting between the heads of the two institutes in the Management Council Hall of the university.

During the last two months, the university signed MoUs with 'Marathwada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture' and Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL). The university signed another MoU today with Marathwada Medical and Research Institute Trust’s KBH.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kunal Dutta and Bajaj Hospital CEO George Noel Fernandes, Medical Director Dr Ajay Rotte, Senior Physician Dr Milind Vaishnav, Dr S G Shinde and others were prominently present.All the office-bearers met VC Dr Vijay Fulari and held discussions.

BAMU, through this MOU, has collaborated with KBH for five years to provide short-term, career-oriented specialised skill-based training in the domain of health and medicine, conducting joint research and working towards the common goal of enhancing employability among youth of the Marathwada region, while aligning to industrial standards and ensuring socio-economic development of the region.