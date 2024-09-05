Bamu signs MoU with Mumbai-based Rustomjee Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rustomjee Academy of Global Careers Pvt Ltd for implementing the Bachelor of Vocation (B Voc) Industry Embedded degree programme, on job training and placement.

The head of both sides held a meeting at the Management Council Hall of Bamu on Wednesday. The university already signed the MoUs with the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd and Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital (KBH).

Bamu signed another MoU yesterday Rustomjee Academy of Global Careers. Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, director of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Kendra Dr Bharti Gawali, deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza, Dr Kunal Dutta, director of Academy Dr Hanif Kanzar, Karan Desiai, Dr Amogh Sambre and others were present. This will benefit Voc Industrial Automation (embedded) students. All the dignitaries held discussions with VC Dr Vijay Fulari.

The future of education is moving towards vocational education from the conventional education system prevalent in India. This is evident from the New Education Policy announced by the Government that is going to radically change the education system. The vocational education system is already successfully functioning in various countries across the globe.