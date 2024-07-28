Bamu starts recruitment for statutory officers posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) started recruitment for the full-time posts of six statutory officers.

The last date of applying for the posts of Registrar, director Board of Examinations and Evaluation, director of Knowledge Resource Center, director of Lifelong Learning and Extension, director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages and director of the Sub-campus is August 25.

The aspirants can submit the hardcopy of the application form up to September 2. It may be noted that the post of full-time statutory officer were lying vacant for the past 12 years for one reason or another.

The then vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole had filled the post of registrar and some other officers but, due to controversy and objections, the candidates had to resign from the post before their term ended. Currently, the posts are held by the incharge officers. Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari took charge of the post in January. The university is going for NAAC accreditation next month.

With the approval from the different authorities, VC Dr Fulari started the recruitment process for the statutory officers. The model code of conduct may come into force for the ensuing Assembly Election. The recruitment process should be completed before the model code of conduct is imposed.

After the scrutiny, the list of eligible candidateBamu starts recruitment of statutory officerss will be displayed. The interviews will be conducted later on.